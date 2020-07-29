These 3 Colorado Women Experienced The Changing Worry And Unknowns Of Birth During The Coronavirus

They moved her to the operating room for an emergency cesarean section. For three days, her mom had been with her, and now she had to leave.

“I was upset and crying about that. And so now my only support that I had was gone,” she said. “But I just remember the doctor talking to me and like, OK, you just need to keep breathing. And then you're going to fall asleep. When I woke up, that’s when it really hit me, like I didn't get to see the delivery. My husband wasn't there for the delivery.”

From decades of championing skin-to-skin contact to separating newborns and moms

She knew they had taken her twins to the neonatal intensive care unit. They were born six-weeks and one day early.

At the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised hospitals across the country to separate COVID-19 positive women from their newborns across the board. The recommendations were more cautious than advice from the World Health Organization which did not advise separation. Instead, the WHO advocates for close contact and breastfeeding, which “helps a baby to thrive.”

Garcia didn’t get to touch or hold her boys for 19 days after her delivery. She worries about the impact those days may have on her babies.

“I just think developmentally, like all these little things that are normal, that there's research done on how beneficial it is,” she said. “And now I am sitting here thinking like, what kind of negative impact is gonna come from this?”

Phoebe Montgomery, a midwife and nurse practitioner at Denver Health, was shocked when she first heard that her hospital would be abiding by the policy. For decades, doctors and researchers have been working to understand family-centered care that champions skin to skin contact, breastfeeding and bonding immediately after birth.

“It almost feels like a bomb has gone off in the way that we care for patients,” she said.

“Predominantly there was just a lot of fear because there's a newborn involved, and that's really hard for a lot of people to imagine, you know, a newborn getting the coronavirus,” Montgomery said. “That's even more terrifying than you or myself or someone else catching it.”

Symptomatic women are advised to temporarily separate from their newborns, in cases like Garcia for long stretches, in other cases just the length of their hospital stay. Experts say that these kinds of interventions can result in physical and emotional costs.

She wore a mask to deliver her baby and for her first two weeks of life

Gladis Ibarra was days away from her due date when she used hand sanitizer and realized she couldn’t smell it. Her husband had lost his sense of taste and smell, too. She grabbed Vicks Vaporub and put it on her nose. Her eyes watered, but she couldn’t smell the menthol gel.

She was worried about being separated from her baby after delivery. She called the hospital she would deliver at, North Suburban, to try and get tested. She couldn’t get a test until the day of her delivery. While she and her husband came back COVID-19 positive, he was allowed in the delivery room.

At the hospital, she wore a mask to deliver her daughter, Ophelia. After the delivery, the nurses placed Ophelia on her chest.

“Of course the biggest question was like, 'What about my baby?' Right? What happens now? Am I able to bring her home with me?” she said. “After delivery, my sense of taste and smell were both relatively back. I didn't have any fever. I didn't have any cough. She was tested twice for COVID, both results were negative.”

During her hospital stay, she was asked to wear a mask and to wash her hands before holding or touching Ophelia who stayed in the room with her. She was able to take her newborn home but was advised to take the same precautions. She wore a mask for the first two-weeks of Ophelia’s life.