The popular Incline trail in Manitou Springs reopens to hardy hikers August 6 with a new reservation system in place.

The trail — which is basically just a giant mile-long staircase up a mountain outside of Colorado Springs — was closed early in the coronavirus pandemic over concerns that climbers wouldn't be able to socially distance.

Hiking the extreme trail is still free, but under the new rules, users will have to reserve a time-slot online and then show proof of the reservation to an attendant stationed at the trailhead in order to get a wristband and start climbing.