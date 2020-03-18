Colorado Coronavirus Updates: Closures, Testing, Cases And More

7:03 a.m. — ☕️ Good morning, Parents. Good luck today

"Even for parents who love hanging with their kids, you can only take so much family time before you start to get stressed." We're all in this together, while we're apart, but parents have a little more to deal with. Here's a story from education reporter Jenny Brundin with some tips for parents while you've got the munchkins at home (for who knows how long).

— Dave Burdick

6:50 a.m. — White House coronavirus taskforce briefing later this morning

Colorado Public Radio will carry today's live briefing from the White House at 9:30 a.m. MDT. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News." We'll also post a video live stream of the briefing here in the live blog so that you can watch.

— Jim Hill

6:35 a.m. — Sen. Cory Gardner, Rep. Jason Crow will self-quarantine

Two members of Colorado's Congressional delegation are now isolating themselves, after potential exposure to the new coronavirus.

On Tuesday evening, in separate news releases, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow both said they'd had contact with a Colorado constituent who later tested positive for the virus and will self-quarantine. It's unclear if both men met with the same person.

"I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus," Gardner said in a statement. "While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department."