Climbing The Manitou Incline Once Is Hard Enough. This 62-Year-Old Man Has Scaled It Nearly 1,720 Times In A Year

Cummings thinks this new record may hold up for awhile, but he said that you never know with Roger.

The Manitou Incline is a former cable car track originally constructed to help with the building of pipelines along Pikes Peak. It was kept around as a tourist attraction until a 1990 rock slide damaged the track beyond repair.

Illegal climbing of the left-over railroad ties to the Incline eventually became an official hiking trail in 2013. The Manitou Springs website labels the trail's difficulty as “Extreme (we promise we’re not kidding).” The 2,744 railroad tie stairs climb unevenly straight up a mountainside, with the steepest grade listed at 68 degrees.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Greg Cummings, 63, on the Manitou Incline Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Cummings said a single hike up the Incline is still difficult for him, in large part because of what all the endless repetitious pounding has been doing to his body. Earlier this year, he was sidelined after a doctor discovered a hairline fracture in his tibia.

He rested for four days.

On top of that struggle, Cummings has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 38 years. He must constantly monitor his insulin and blood sugar during his multiple daily ascents of the trail. He described all of this as further feeding a desire to pull off the Manitou Incline record one more time.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Sixty-three-year-old Greg Cummings heads up for his second ascent of the day on the Manitou Incline Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

“So far, it appears that I can, but we don’t know that for sure,” Cummings laughed.

In breaking the record, Cummings will have hiked 658 vertical miles over the course of the past year.

For comparison, The International Space Station floats just 240 miles above the surface of the earth.