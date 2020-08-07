Fentanyl And Meth Fuel Record Colorado Overdose Deaths Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A pair of drugs, fentanyl and methamphetamines, are now driving overdose trends in Colorado, said Robert Valuck, the executive director of the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention.

"Meth seems to be making a comeback," he said.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, as much as 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine. The Colorado Health Institute reports deaths involving heroin and cocaine seemed to be flattening in 2019.

The death rate from fentanyl overdoses quadrupled last year from 2016.

“Really now it's the point where it's doubling every year and that's not good,” Valuck said.