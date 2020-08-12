The Science Behind Why Sunset Colors Pop When Wildfire Smoke Chokes The Air

The Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek wildfires have burned a combined 40,000 acres on the Western Slope, leading to highway closures and evacuations.

But alongside the danger and destruction, wildfires can also create moments of awe. Social media is filled with photos of sunsets made more intense by the fires. The effect is visible even from the Front Range.

And it's true — sunsets really do look even more vividly orange and red when wildfire smoke fills the skyline.