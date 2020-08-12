KRCC.org Has A New Look!

Welcome to the new home of KRCC.org. We’ve made some changes, improved a bunch of the behind-the-scenes technology, and we’re ready to share the new website with you. As you can probably see, krcc.org now redirects you to our new home on cpr.org. It’s a more reliable, faster and mobile-friendly site that offers you news (and music!) from across the state.

Feel free to hang out here on our part of the site, or peruse other sections within Colorado Public Radio.

What’s new

The Southern Colorado news you expect from us will still be front and center on the site. But you may have noticed a few things have moved around.

If you want to hear a livestream of KRCC, click “LISTEN LIVE” at the top of any page and click on the teal play button next to KRCC.

If you are looking for a community calendar of events, or want to submit an event, just click on the Calendar page on the navigation bar.

If you are looking for other ways to listen to KRCC, visit the “ways to listen page.” You’ll still find the KRCC schedule and Vicky’s playlist on the site as well as all of our previous news coverage.

We hope you’ll spend some time here and that you find the news and information useful and relevant! Please be sure to reach out to us if you have a comment or question.