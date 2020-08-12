Support KRCC
Individual donations from active members are the single largest source of funding for KRCC.
Your gift is powerful. Giving is flexible and easy.
Become a Sustaining Member. Provide the most reliable means of support with a monthly donation that continues until changed or canceled.
Begin your membership with an annual gift and you'll directly support independent news and music.
If you have any questions or comments about individual giving, please don't hesitate to contact us at membership@krcc.org or 719-473-4801.
Enhance your community image and help your business stand out by becoming an underwriter.
KRCC gratefully accepts donations of most vehicles and the donation is tax deductible.
KRCC gratefully accepts donations of property, including residential, commercial, hospitality, resort, farms/ranches, and land.
Many companies match charitable contributions made by their employees. The impact of your gift may be doubled! Find out if your company has a matching gift policy.
Summit Club donors are donors who generously make a gift of $1,200 or more
Leave a legacy and preserve the future of public radio by including KRCC/CPR in your will or other estate plans.
Transferring appreciated stocks and securities to Colorado Public Radio is a great way to make a charitable gift and receive tax benefits. If you are 70½ years old or older, you can take advantage of an IRA charitable rollover and receive tax benefits in return.
Tribute and memorial gifts are meaningful ways to celebrate a friend or family member while supporting the value of CPR programming.
Find answers to your frequently asked questions.