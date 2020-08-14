Hanging Lake Is Now Inside The Grizzly Creek Fire Boundaries

One of the most beloved outdoor sites in Colorado has been overtaken by the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Managers have confirmed that Hanging Lake was in the path of flames when the fire exploded late in the day on Thursday. In a matter of hours, the blaze grew from around 6,200 acres to cover 14,663 acres in and around Glenwood Canyon. There’s no containment on it at this point.

A map estimating the fire’s boundaries put the National Natural Landmark well within the burn zone.

However, operations spokeswoman Mary Cernicek cautions though that just because the lake is within the fire perimeter doesn’t necessarily mean it has burned. Crews are still trying to get in to survey the area.

Estimated fire boundary as of Friday morning.

Hanging Lake is more than 4 miles to the east of where the fire started by Grizzly Creek. Interstate 70 is closed through the canyon with no estimated time to reopen. Residents on either end of the canyon, near Dotsero in the east and No Name in the west, have been ordered to evacuate.

Nearly 400 personnel are working on the fire, which is one of the top firefighting priorities in the country right now.

Hanging Lake is one of Colorado’s top outdoor destinations, with 186,000 people making the short hike up to its colorful waters in 2018. To address overuse, the Forest Service instituted a number of crowd control measures last year, including a timed reservation system and a shuttle bus to the trailhead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.