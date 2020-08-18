WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Colorado On Wildfires, Coronavirus Pandemic Response
Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on Colorado's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the ongoing major wildfires, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
On Monday, many schools in Colorado had their first day amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, four major wildfires are still growing in the central northern mountains and on the Western Slope.
CPR News will carry the governor's remarks online only. There will be no radio coverage. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time.
