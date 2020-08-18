From Coronavirus To Economic Downturn To Wildfires, 2020 is Polis’ Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year

Gov. Jared Polis’ 2020 started with the arrival of the novel coronavirus in early spring, followed by an economic crisis caused by the pandemic. And now, the state’s worst wildfire season in years, compounding the challenges unleashed by the first two.

Bad things come in threes.

In a news conference on Tuesday, the fires got most of the attention. Polis issued a temporary statewide open fire ban, barring campfires and fireworks.

“The hot dry weather is making fire behavior extreme, rapid spread, already taxing our resources to fight fires,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to prevent new fires from starting in the first place.”

He said the ban doesn’t include home barbecues, public grills, camp stoves, and approved covered fire pits.

The ban will have a limited impact for most Coloradans. Only three West Slope counties didn’t already have their own bans in place, and Front Range counties had started doing the same. The statewide ban will be in effect for 30 days, as Colorado faces hot, dry weather with no relief in sight.

When asked if the ban would include shooting on public lands, Stan Hilkey, the executive director of Colorado's Department of Public Safety, said he didn’t think it would, but added that the language was still being drafted.

“I think the real relevant point is that we want people to take the fire ban seriously,” he said.

There are four major fires now burning in the state, and Polis said three of them were likely caused by humans, with the largest, Pine Gulch north of Grand Junction, the result of a lightning strike.

The Williams Fork fire north of Silverthorne is considered human-caused because there was no indication of lightning in the area when the fire started. Two blazes, the Grizzly Creek and the Cameron Peak fires, are still under investigation, However, the former appears to have been caused by sparks from a vehicle, “something dragging on the interstate,” the governor said.

There was also no sign of lightning near the start of the Cameron Peak blaze.

Hilkey said that the state has spent $10.5 million on fire suppression costs so far in 2020. Wildland firefighters, including Colorado Department of Natural Resources executive director Dan Gibbs, who also appeared with Polis Tuesday, have focused on protecting lives and property while the fires burn primarily on remote terrain.