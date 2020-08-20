Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

Colorado will get help from the government to defray the costs of fighting the two biggest wildfires in the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the money after they determined the fires "threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."

The FEMA grant will cover 75 percent of Colorado's firefighting costs but will not cover fire damage to homes or businesses. Infrastructure damage caused by the fire is also not covered.

Nearly a fourth of the state is in an extreme drought, new fires continue to break out and the governor has ordered a 30-day statewide fire ban. The flames have shut down Interstate-70 and the smoke has many Coloradans breathing unhealthy air.

State climate scientists say we should expect more summers just like the current one the state is living through.

Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four major wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):