Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More
Colorado will get help from the government to defray the costs of fighting the two biggest wildfires in the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the money after they determined the fires "threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."
The FEMA grant will cover 75 percent of Colorado's firefighting costs but will not cover fire damage to homes or businesses. Infrastructure damage caused by the fire is also not covered.
Nearly a fourth of the state is in an extreme drought, new fires continue to break out and the governor has ordered a 30-day statewide fire ban. The flames have shut down Interstate-70 and the smoke has many Coloradans breathing unhealthy air.
State climate scientists say we should expect more summers just like the current one the state is living through.
Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four major wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):
- Grizzly Creek Fire: 28,030 acres, 4 percent containment (Aug 19, 6:04 p.m.)
- Pine Gulch Fire: 125,252 acres, 14 percent containment (Aug 20, 5:18 a.m.)
- Cameron Peak Fire: 15,738 acres, no containment (Aug 19, 4:16 p.m.)
- Williams Fork Fire: 6,726 acres, 3 percent containment (Aug 19, 3:11 p.m.)
Grizzly Creek
One of the people fighting the wildfires in Colorado is also a member of the governor's cabinet.
Dan Gibbs, the head of the state department of natural resources, has been a certified wildland firefighter for 13 years. He was on a crew working to protect homes from the Grizzly Creek fire burning near Glenwood Springs.
"I really feel like this is really important for me to be on the ground, to really understand the complexities that wildfires bring to our natural resources, how it impacts our watersheds, our communities, our wildlife, and just big picture overall natural resources," he said.
Gibbs is on-call to fight wildfires not just in Colorado, but across the country.
Pine Gulch
There are 872 people working to knock down the second-largest fire in state history. Even as the state has focused on the Grizzly Creek fire and its closure of I-70, the continued growth of the blaze north of Grand Junction has kept the burn "a very high priority in the state and in the nation," said information officer Tracy LeClair.
Cameron Peak
The Forest Service says it appears people started the Cameron Peak Fire and law enforcement wants help from the public with their investigation. While eyewitness accounts are welcome, officials say the most helpful evidence would be photos or videos of smoke near trails south of Cameron Peak.
Williams Fork
Despite dust storms and lightning, firefighters have managed to contain a small part of the fire burning in a remote wilderness area east of Granby. Public information officer Robin Broyles Broils said they’re trying to keep the fire from hitting a nearby county road.
"That section of the fire is burning, it's burning on a very steep, rocky slope and it's not moving very quickly," he said. "So we are using that roadway as a containment area."
Officials say the fire was human-caused but the exact cause remains unknown.
