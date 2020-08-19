Music Review: Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, ‘The Non-Stop’ EP

This record is FUN FUN FUN! Blow away yer blues, right now. The four piece Welsh band is so steeped in T-Rex, Thin Lizzy, and everything cool about classic rock, that those of you who are old enough to remember will be hurtled back in time to the '70s. Newbies, see what all the fuss was about. The cherry on the cake will be the ability to catch them live someday and revel in the presence of frontman/ lead singer Tom Rees, who is all energy, hi-jinks and leg kicks.

Start with the opening song “Double Denim Hop”, turn the volume way up, and jump around as if no one, or thousands, are watching.