Colorado Unemployment Rate Drops As Jobs Added, Workforce Shrinks

Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 7.4 percent in July, down from 10.6 percent in June, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The state’s monthly drop was among the largest in the U.S. Colorado had the 15th lowest unemployment rate in the country, compared with 35th in June.

The state’s leisure and hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with about 77,200 jobs lost compared to the same time last year. In July, that sector added 11,800 jobs compared to the prior month. Colorado has regained 134,200 of the 342,300 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April. That translates to a job recovery rate of 39.2 percent, behind the national rate of 41.9 percent.