With The Push Of The Power Button, Online Learning Begins For Two DPS Students — And Their Nervous Parents

Denver first-grader Chase Carroll put on his school uniform Monday morning, got in his mom's car and headed off to his local daycare, where staffers supervised his first day of online learning.

Tina Carroll spent Sunday reminding her son how to log on to his laptop and setting his password for him so he’d be ready for the big day.

As a single working mom who can’t stay home, Carroll waited nervously for months to learn if and when Chase could get back in the classroom. When Denver Public School officials announced students would learn remotely through at least mid-October, she made 56 phone calls to find a place for her son. She’ll share the $260 monthly daycare fee with her mother and sister.

“It’s totally different, so even though I know that he's resilient and able to adapt very easily. I'm nervous for him,” she said. “I’m hoping that by sacrificing he still gets a school-day kind of atmosphere.”

In west Denver, fourth-grader Roman Ortiz logged on to school from home Monday.

“He seems to be having a good time,” his mom Natalie Perez said a couple of hours into the day. “He was really excited to start school today even though it’s a little different. He woke up super early.”

Perez and her husband own a small restaurant and food truck. She’s off Mondays and Tuesdays, but on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Roman will go to work with her.

“He’ll be sitting in the back and hopefully I’ll be able to check on him. I’m just nervous as to how it will look once we go to work on Wednesday,” Perez said.