Roman did well with online learning last spring, Perez said.

“He was the only kid who completed his whole course and that was great, he learned a lot through that. At first … I was frustrated and I was scared that I was failing him by not providing him everything he needed," she said. "But he did great and I feel confident that we’ll be OK during this time.”

Perez and Carroll are among many Colorado families navigating the return to a very fraught new school year. So are teachers and school staffers, many of whom are debating whether to stay home or face the possibility they could catch COVID-19.

Maria Volker is willing to take the risk, at least for now. She teaches at Highlands Ranch High School in Douglas County. Last Saturday, after a nine-hour meeting, the district school board adopted a “hybrid” schedule.

The plan is to divide students at each school into two groups. One group will be in class for two days a week, the other for a different two days. Everybody will spend three days in remote learning. The aim is to cut class sizes on any given day in half.

Volker will go back to school, wearing a mask and a face shield. She will ask the district for a microphone so her students can hear her clearly when she’s at the board. And Volker will hang a see-through shower curtain around her desk so students remember not to walk up, as they normally would, for help.

CPR News reached out to listeners for their thoughts on the upcoming school year and hundreds responded. Here’s just a few.

Parent Sarah Ceja

Ceja will send her kids, 8 and 5, back to school because she and her husband work. They’re younger, potentially less affected by the virus, and she thinks they’ll be safe.

“I have a friend … our mindsets are pretty much the same. She opted to send her son 100 percent online and that was the first time I was like, ‘am I doing the right thing?’ And then it makes me question, am I valuing my career over my children’s life? It’s hard because I know iI worked hard to get where I am but it’s scary because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Teacher Erin Stamm

"I am a teacher in a public elementary school and I am terrified to go back. I do not feel that it’s safe to return to in-person learning. Teachers did not sign up to put their lives on the line to save the economy. It's frankly insulting that we're expected to return to buildings that are old, underfunded, and with poor ventilation systems. Remote learning is the safest option for all."

Parent Carrie Whittlesey

"I want my kids to go back to school (elementary). But we’ve been keeping them safe for so long. We don’t take them inside public places, we’ve canceled all trips and vacations, they didn’t even hug grandma when she came to town. How can we then send them into a school with other kids/staff who have not been as careful as we have?"