Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More
Wildlife officials say a young bear rescued after suffering burns in a wildfire has been released. The hurt bear was reported roaming along the perimeter of the East Canyon fire, which is west of Durango on the line between La Plata and Montezuma counties June 16. Officials used a tranquilizer to immobilize the roughly 2-year-old male weighing about 50 pounds before transporting the animal to the rehabilitation unit.
The Durango Herald reports that within days, the bear was back on its feet. The bear’s paws healed over time and he gained more than 60 pounds — enough strength to proficiently climb trees in his pen.
Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four major wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):
- Grizzly Creek Fire: 32,060 acres, 61 percent containment (Aug 25, 8:44 a.m.)
- Pine Gulch Fire: 135,903 acres, 47 percent containment (Aug 26, 5:47 a.m.)
- Cameron Peak Fire: 21,017 acres, no containment (Aug 25, 5:30 p.m.)
- Williams Fork Fire: 11,266 acres, 5 percent containment (Aug 25, 5:28 p.m.)
- Other fires
Grizzly Creek
Officials managing the fire say even though I-70 has reopened, people should not plan to recreate around Glenwood Canyon for a while. Access to trails and the Colorado River is still closed.
Glenwood Springs resident Kyle Jones drove through the canyon Tuesday. There was still a lot of smoke, but Jones said he was very happy to be able to see many cottonwoods along the riverbanks plus large swaths of pine trees, shrub oak and juniper that survived the fire.
"A lot of the places that I look forward when I'm going through the canyon are still there, so I would just encourage people to go through and see it for themselves and take note of the things that we're still lucky to have, because there's a lot there that's worth enjoying," he said.
One popular spot is Hanging Lake. Officials say even though flames got close most of the area seems to have avoided damage.
— Stina Sieg
Pine Gulch
The Colorado Department of Transprotation reopened CO 139 over Douglas Pass on Tuesday night. Like I-70 through the Grizzly Creek fire, travelers should be prepared for likely closures due to mudslides or firefighting activity. Speed limits are also lower and no stopping is allowed on the road.
Cameron Peak
New update pending.
Williams Fork
New update pending.
Other Fires
Willis Creek
This fire is in Pueblo County, about 1.5 miles to the northeast of Lake Isabel.
Thorpe
This fire is located in Park County, just two miles southwest of the unincorporated town of Tarryall.
Lewstone
The Lewstone fire started Aug. 22 about 15 miles northwest of Fort Collins.
