Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

Grizzly Creek

Officials managing the fire say even though I-70 has reopened, people should not plan to recreate around Glenwood Canyon for a while. Access to trails and the Colorado River is still closed.

Glenwood Springs resident Kyle Jones drove through the canyon Tuesday. There was still a lot of smoke, but Jones said he was very happy to be able to see many cottonwoods along the riverbanks plus large swaths of pine trees, shrub oak and juniper that survived the fire.

"A lot of the places that I look forward when I'm going through the canyon are still there, so I would just encourage people to go through and see it for themselves and take note of the things that we're still lucky to have, because there's a lot there that's worth enjoying," he said.

One popular spot is Hanging Lake. Officials say even though flames got close most of the area seems to have avoided damage.

— Stina Sieg

Pine Gulch

The Colorado Department of Transprotation reopened CO 139 over Douglas Pass on Tuesday night. Like I-70 through the Grizzly Creek fire, travelers should be prepared for likely closures due to mudslides or firefighting activity. Speed limits are also lower and no stopping is allowed on the road.

Cameron Peak

New update pending.

Williams Fork

New update pending.

Other Fires

Willis Creek

This fire is in Pueblo County, about 1.5 miles to the northeast of Lake Isabel.