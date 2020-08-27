Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

Grizzly Creek

Command of the fire passed from the Great Basin Team 1 to the Alaska Type 1 Incident Management Team on Wednesday. There are 806 personnel on the fire and containment stands at 61 percent. Firefighters are patrolling fire lines and mopping up any hot spots.

A flash flood watch for the area was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday but the heavy rains never developed. There was some light precipitation over the western portion of the fire. Helicopters continued water drops over hot spots in the No Name and Grizzly Creek drainages.

Pine Gulch

Wednesday's fire growth was barely noticeable compared to past expansion — only 38 acres were newly blackened on Wednesday. Officials expect containment lines to work as intended and limit any growth of the burn outside of the perimeter. Smoke and fire activity today will likely come from any unburned fuels in the interior.

There were thunderstorms north of the fire yesterday and a chance that storms will resume in the area today.

Cameron Peak

Cooler temperatures and some isolated rain helped to limit fire behavior on Wednesday. Officials expect warmer and drier conditions today that will result in a more active fire. Defensive operations will be most active near Highway 14.

Williams Fork

Wednesday brought some cloud cover and no measurable precipitation, which helped to limit any fire movement. The increase in humidity was a help as crews work on containment.

Officials continued to focus on the protection objectives of the Henderson Mill on the west side of the fire and Denver Water infrastructure to the southeast. To the north and east, between the fire and surrounding communities, crews are building containment lines.

The forecast today is drier with a chance of thunderstorms.

Other Fires

East Fork

The East Fork fire was caused by lighting on Aug 22. The fire is burning 11 miles southeast of Trinidad. Currently, the burn covers 338 acres and is 10 percent contained.

The fire is burning in a steep canyon with plenty of dead and down trees for fuel. Where safe, crew are directly attacking the fire, otherwise indirect tactics like control lines and fuel burnouts have been applied to contain it.