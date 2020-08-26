Polis Just Launched An Eviction Prevention Task Force, But The Eviction Preventers Feel Excluded

Gov. Jared Polis responded to concerns about pandemic-related evictions and homelessness on Wednesday by announcing the creation of a new task force that will deliver "concrete, actionable" recommendations within about six weeks.

"The looming housing issue is really a complicated challenge, there’s no easy solution," Polis said at a press conference. "We're really looking forward to getting actionable items and thoughts on what more the state can do in that area."

The new group includes affordable housing experts, developers and municipal leaders. But the announcement of the "Special Eviction Prevention Task Force" met early criticism from housing advocates who have pressed Polis to reinstate an evictions ban and a ban on rental late fees.

Javier Mabrey, an attorney with the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, said that the Polis task force's 10-person roster didn't represent renters, including advocates who specialize in eviction defense

"The task force prioritizes the voices of businesses and landlords, and there are no renter's advocates on there. There are people that do good work and people who do work in communities that impact housing and support the poor, but there's nobody there that's directly involved in representing tenants in the eviction process," Mabrey said.

"We just think it's kind of ridiculous that this is the task force that's aimed at stopping evictions," he said, arguing the governor should reinstate his earlier bans on eviction and late fees.