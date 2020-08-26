WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Update on Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 12:45 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

School started online this week for one of the state's largest school districts — Denver. We checked in with a couple of students to see how that was going. And we looked at how the wildfire smoke blanketing Colorado impacts susceptibility to respiratory illnesses — like COVID-19.