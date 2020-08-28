Help Us, Help You To Set The Agenda For Colorado’s 2020 Election
Going into 2020, the biggest news story was supposed to be the November presidential election. Then a worldwide pandemic, a historic unemployment crisis, sustained protests over racial injustice and widespread challenges to our education system enveloped Colorado.
Even so, how you vote will influence the future of the planet, of people’s businesses, their health and so much more.
CPR News wants to know how the events of this year have changed your outlook on the election, and what you want the people running for office to talk about to win your vote. That is one reason we’re asking (again) for your input via the survey below to help shape CPR News’ election coverage.
In the winter more than a thousand people met our reporters in person and took our first survey about what would determine your votes this election year and what you wanted the candidates to talk about.
Your experiences influenced what we asked the Democratic presidential candidates, and you pushed us to explain where the candidates stood on the issues that were most important to you. The same thing happened in June, ahead of Colorado's Senate primary: You shaped what we asked the candidates for office.
Now you’ll help inform the questions we pose to Democrat John Hickenlooper and Republican Sen. Cory Gardner between now and Nov. 3. You'll influence what issues we put on the CPR News voter guide, which has helped many thousands of Coloradans fill out their ballots in past elections. And you will help us figure out where to put our resources in explaining the candidates' positions and fact-checking their statements.
Since we can’t meet you in person right now, this new survey will be critical to help guide CPR News’ reporting and editorial resources.
Whatever is guiding you right now, tell us. It will take just five minutes, but it will go a long way to helping Coloradans take control of the election and set the agenda for public debate.
Our lives have changed ...
