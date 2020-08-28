In the winter more than a thousand people met our reporters in person and took our first survey about what would determine your votes this election year and what you wanted the candidates to talk about.

Your experiences influenced what we asked the Democratic presidential candidates, and you pushed us to explain where the candidates stood on the issues that were most important to you. The same thing happened in June, ahead of Colorado's Senate primary: You shaped what we asked the candidates for office.

Listening to voters talk about what they want CPR to cover ahead of the 2020 election at Downtown Books, Coffee & Gifts in Craig, Jan. 21 2020.

Now you’ll help inform the questions we pose to Democrat John Hickenlooper and Republican Sen. Cory Gardner between now and Nov. 3. You'll influence what issues we put on the CPR News voter guide, which has helped many thousands of Coloradans fill out their ballots in past elections. And you will help us figure out where to put our resources in explaining the candidates' positions and fact-checking their statements.

Since we can’t meet you in person right now, this new survey will be critical to help guide CPR News’ reporting and editorial resources.

Whatever is guiding you right now, tell us. It will take just five minutes, but it will go a long way to helping Coloradans take control of the election and set the agenda for public debate.

Loading…