The biggest news story of the year was supposed to be the election in November. But apparently 2020 had other plans.

Even so, how you vote will influence the future of the planet, of people’s businesses, their health and so much more.

While the coronavirus pandemic has changed almost everything about people’s lives, CPR News wants to know if it has also changed your outlook on the election and whether it has changed what you want to know about the people competing for your vote. That is one reason we’re asking (again) for your input via the survey below, to help shape CPR News’ election coverage.

In the winter more than a thousand people met CPR News reporters in person and took our first survey about what would determine your votes this election year, and what you want the candidates to talk about on the campaign trail as they compete to get your support.

Your experiences influenced what we asked the Democratic presidential candidates when we interviewed them in the winter. And you pushed us to explain where the candidates stood on the issues that were most important to you.

Now you’ll help inform the questions we pose to Democratic U.S. Senate primary candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff when CPR News co-hosts a debate on June 16. Since we can’t meet you in person right now, this new survey will be critical to help guide CPR News’ reporting and editorial resources through the June 30 primary, and into the summer as campaigning intensifies and the party conventions get underway.

It’s not just about the coronavirus pandemic: Whatever is guiding you right now, tell us. It will take just five minutes, but it will go a long way to helping Coloradans take control of the election and set the agenda for public debate.

Loading…