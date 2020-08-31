As Colorado Artists Find New Ways To Work, The Extent Of Coronavirus’ Impact On The Industry Gets Clearer

“Which is about 8 percent of the total revenue in the creative sector,” said Margaret Hunt, the director of the state arts agency, Colorado Creatives Industries. “So it’s been really significant and the longer this goes on, the greater the concern.”

The creative sector is made up of more than music, theater, dance and visual arts. It also includes culinary arts, advertising and design, architecture, and fashion. But performance and visual arts is the part that’s hurting the most, Hunt said.

“In that sector alone, we lost about 31,780 jobs and about $823 million losses in sales revenue,” she said.

When looking at the whole creative sector, that number is more than 59,000 jobs lost.

But projections for the future of the arts aren’t all completely bad. The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District uses tax money from seven Front Range counties to fund arts organizations, big and small. SCFD’s executive director, Deborah Jordy, said things are looking better than she thought they would at this point.

“We’re holding our own,” she said. “The last four months of sales and use tax have proven to be more resilient than we feared.”

Still, there has been a 9 percent drop in the sales tax SCFD normally sees in an average year. Jordy added that she’s encouraged to know people are buying and generating sales tax, but she isn’t sure how long that will last or what turn the economy could take. But Jordy assured that organizations that qualify for SCFD funding will get at least some of their money no matter what.

“They will all get funding next year, the amount of funding will be determined by tax revenue,” she said. “I’d rather underpromise and over deliver ... In a sense, it’s harder for them to plan possibly but I think it’s better to be realistic.”