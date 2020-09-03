Debates Are A Sticking Point For Lauren Boebert And Diane Mitsch Bush In Race For Colorado’s 3rd District

In every election cycle there seems to be a to-and-fro between campaigns over debates. And that’s holding true for the race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

With just over two months until Election Day, no debates have been agreed to yet in this closely watched race.

“A debate can only take place when two or more parties agree to debate. Lauren Boebert is the only 3rd Congressional District candidate who accepted the Club 20 debate and The Chieftain debates,” communications director Laura Carno said via email.

Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush declined the Club 20 debate, citing coronavirus concerns. She’s the latest in a line of Democrats to skip the traditional Western Slope venue.

Republican Lauren Boebert also pulled out this week from the Club event after it altered its format to a question and answer session. Club 20 executive director Christain Reece told The Daily Sentinel her campaign required for the questions ahead of time: “It appears that campaigns do not want to be accountable to voters, and trying to limit public exposure and don’t want to answer questions that are not scripted in advance.”