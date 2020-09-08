WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
September 8, 2020
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in a face mask.Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in a face mask.David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wearing his face mask during a news conference about the state's efforts against the new coronavirus Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Denver.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

At a briefing last week, Polis asked Coloradans to exercise caution over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Also over the weekend, CU Boulder reported a jump in confirmed cases after wastewater testing indicated several outbreaks could be spreading on the campus.

Note: The governor's briefings do not always start right on time.

