WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

At a briefing last week, Polis asked Coloradans to exercise caution over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Also over the weekend, CU Boulder reported a jump in confirmed cases after wastewater testing indicated several outbreaks could be spreading on the campus.