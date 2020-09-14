Most Ikon Pass Mountains Won’t Require Reservations This Season

Alterra Mountain Company, the operator of the Ikon Pass, won’t be requiring reservations for season pass holders, according to a statement released Monday. That stands in contrast to holders of Vail’s Epic Pass who will need advance reservations to hit the slopes.

“We will be prioritizing season pass holders,” CEO Rusty Gregory said in the statement.

Denver-based Alterra plans to control mountain crowds by eliminating walk-up window sales, discontinuing most undated lift tickets and regulating the number of daily tickets available for purchase, according to the statement.

Alterra’s announcement applies only to the resorts it owns and operates – not to independently-owned partners on its Ikon Pass. In Colorado, the company owns Steamboat and runs Winter Park. Other mountains included on the Ikon Pass, such as Copper Mountain and Aspen Snowmass, are making their own plans for the upcoming season.

Ski resorts are grappling with how to keep guests and employees safe in the upcoming season after COVID-19 forced business and ski hills to close statewide in mid-March.