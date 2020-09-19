Coronavirus Unemployment Payments Are On Their Way, After Delays

Colorado’s system for paying out additional pandemic unemployment is up and running, state officials said Friday. Payments began Friday and people who filed should begin receiving checks soon, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The system for proving eligibility for the $300 authorized by the federal government, known as Lost Wages Assistance, was plagued with technical issues after its launch. People reported long delays, glitches and notices saying to call back in November for help.



More than 58,000 people have already been approved for the aid, according to the statement, and 300,000 or more Coloradans could be eligible. As of Friday, almost 100,000 Coloradans were in the queue waiting to be paid.



People who received the $600 in additional pandemic-linked assistance earlier this year do not need to file for eligibility, but those who’ve filed for regular unemployment do. People can receive up to six weeks of benefits, if they were unemployed between July 26 and Sept. 5. Officials said payments for the first three weeks covered have already gone out, and payments for the second three weeks will go out starting Sept. 25.

