Coloradans Applying For $300 Unemployment Benefit Face Tech Troubles And Long Wait Times

Some tried to opt for a call-back option for when it was back up and running and were met with a message saying the earliest they would hear back would be November.

The state has since advised people to not opt for a call-back at this time while it continues to figure out the problem.

Patty Hunt, who lives in Littleton, has been relying on unemployment since she was laid off from her job at a convention center on March 24. When the state emailed her about the $300 benefit, she made sure to take down the date to be sure she was one of the first to apply.

Her journey began at 9 a.m. Tuesday. She clicked the link to the coloradoui.gov page from the email the state sent her and was quickly met with stalls and glitches.

“I would get to the first section of questions, answer and then it would stop,” she said. “I’d try again and get to the second set before it would freeze again.”

Hunt was trying to certify herself every hour. It wasn’t till 2 p.m. that she was finally able to get through and be approved. Once in, the entire process took her about five minutes.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment credits, some of the failures were due to a high volume of people trying to apply at the same time.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon, Google was trying to adjust the interface because of the high volume. By 3 p.m, Google had to completely reboot the bot, which caused a half-hour outage. After that, some people were able to get through.

“The tech issues [Tuesday] will have no bearing on someone receiving their [benefits] once we begin paying,” said Cher Haavind, the chief communications officer for CDLE.

The state had previously said it needed time for technology updates, after receiving approval in August.

According to a written statement, the state updated the virtual statement to allow certifications Friday. After it functioned normally over the weekend, the state sent information to 220,000 eligible claimants to notify them that the feature was available.

Issues began for people Monday evening. The state had to fix issues ranging from increasing database timeouts to loading balancing issues between English and Spanish versions of the virtual agent. Haavind said these fixes have been piloted and are being monitored.

After the initial fixes, there were still intermittent technology issues Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, the state disabled the certification functionality while it works on a permanent solution. The state said the technical difficulties will not impact claimants’ ability to ultimately receive those benefits and the goal is still to have disbursements begin this week.

So far, 16,000 people have successfully been certified and 350,000 Coloradans are eligible.

This isn’t the first time the state’s technology for unemployment filings has faltered. In March, when the pandemic shutdowns first hit Colorado, the state’s computer systems also were incredibly strained by the high volume of people filing. It required an overhaul for their website. At the time, the state advised people to apply during off-hours like late at night or early in the morning.

In April, gig workers struggled when the state allowed them to collect for the first time under the federal law.