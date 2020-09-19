He Wanted Larger And Louder: The Pianos Of Beethoven’s Time Weren’t Enough For Him

Wikimedia Commons

An 1805 Fortepiano recreation. Notice no foot pedals and the key colors are reversed!





The pedal on the piano evolved, too, first in England, then in Vienna. The right-most pedal, called the sustaining pedal today, allows the sound to ring — sustain — no matter what the hands are doing on the keys.

Early on for Beethoven, that function was controlled by the knee. It moved to the foot later in his life, as instruments got bigger (and as they got their own legs!).

Beethoven didn’t make these changes happen, but he was an encourager. He wanted a “louder” piano. Yes, he was losing his hearing, but he was also writing challenging music. And he broke a lot of pianos, too, by pounding away at them.

The piano in his day was called a fortepiano. It was flimsy and made of wood. Since it didn’t have legs, it rested on a trestle so you could easily move it around. And you couldn’t get a lot of sound out of it.

In 1796, when he was 26, Beethoven wrote to a piano manufacturer, complaining, “One often thinks that one is merely listening to a harp.”

Here’s how it sounded: