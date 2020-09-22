WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Coloradans On State’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on Colorado's coronavirus pandemic efforts on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

This week, the University of Colorado announced that all graduate, undergraduate and law classes would move to remote learning for at least two weeks as it tries to quash an outbreak of coronavirus cases. The school had earlier detected signs of an outbreak using wastewater testing on the campus.