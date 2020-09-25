WATCH LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At The US Capitol

It's an honor bestowed to the nation's "most distinguished citizens." On Friday, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will become the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice has lain in repose, with her casket on public view under the portico at the Supreme Court since Wednesday. Following a private ceremony at the court, long lines of mourners have paid their respects to Ginsburg, who had become an "American icon" in her lifetime.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage online and on the radio of the memorial services planned at the Capitol starting at 7:30 a.m. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "play CPR News."

Ginsburg’s death has sparked a potential fight over the balance of the court just weeks before the 2020 election. President Donald Trump is expected to name a replacement on Saturday.

Despite Democratic cries of hypocrisy, GOP Senate leaders hope the battle over the open court seat will help them keep not only their majority but Trump’s job in the White House. The effort is also seen as achieving a generational priority for the GOP — a solid high court majority for years to come. Another calculation that makes it worth the possible political risk.