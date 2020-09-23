WATCH LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Honored At The Supreme Court

For two days, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday. Thousands are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage on the radio and online.

The court is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic and Washington already is consumed with talk of Ginsburg’s replacement. But the justice’s former colleagues, family, close friends and the public will have the chance Wednesday and Thursday to pass by the casket of the second woman on the Supreme Court.