Colorado’s Fire Season Hits Another Milestone: Cameron Peak Fire Now 3rd Largest In State History
The Cameron Peak fire burning west of Fort Collins grew on Friday and Saturday with hot temperatures and strong winds. It's now the third largest wildfire on record in state history, at 124,021 acres.
Smoke is thick along the northern Front Range, not just from the Cameron Peak fire but also from the Mullen fire, burning just over the border in Wyoming and moving south into Colorado. It started Sept. 17 and is already burning at nearly 70,000 acres.
Meanwhile, near Rocky Mountain National Park and along the Cache la Poudre River, 848 people are battling the Cameron Peak fire in its seventh week.
Fire officials announced Saturday there has been more structural damage, but were not able to say how many structures or what kind. Two weeks ago it was announced the fire took down 54 buildings, including two primary homes. Right now, about a quarter of the perimeter of the Cameron Peak fire is contained.
Cooler weather is expected to roll into Colorado on Sunday. But forecasters expect the high winds to remain for much of the day.