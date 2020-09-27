Colorado’s Fire Season Hits Another Milestone: Cameron Peak Fire Now 3rd Largest In State History

The Cameron Peak fire burning west of Fort Collins grew on Friday and Saturday with hot temperatures and strong winds. It's now the third largest wildfire on record in state history, at 124,021 acres.

Smoke is thick along the northern Front Range, not just from the Cameron Peak fire but also from the Mullen fire, burning just over the border in Wyoming and moving south into Colorado. It started Sept. 17 and is already burning at nearly 70,000 acres.

Meanwhile, near Rocky Mountain National Park and along the Cache la Poudre River, 848 people are battling the Cameron Peak fire in its seventh week.