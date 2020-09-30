The JBS Coronavirus Outbreak Is Officially Resolved, But Workers’ Families Are Still Fighting For Compensation

Five months after it began, Colorado’s deadliest workplace COVID-19 outbreak was finally declared resolved Wednesday, but not before 291 workers were sickened and six died.

The outbreak, which began in April at Greeley’s JBS meatpacking plant, was one of the state’s largest, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. According to CDPHE, an outbreak is considered resolved after there have been no new cases for at least 28 days and the investigation into the outbreak is complete.

The plant’s removal from the outbreak list comes just as families of some of the JBS employees who died during the outbreak announced that their worker’s compensation claims were denied. According to lawyers consulted by Reuters, JBS denied the claims of at least three families, arguing that the employees’ COVID-19 infections were not work-related.