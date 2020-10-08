Colorado Voters To Decide On Nicotine Tax Increase And A Minimum Price For Cigarettes With Proposition EE

Smokers, vapers and tobacco chewers would pay higher taxes in January and considerably more for discount cigarettes if Colorado voters approve Proposition EE in November.

The higher nicotine tax revenue would tide over schools impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, then fund preschool for 4-year-olds beginning in 2023, according to the backers of the ballot measure. It is one of 11 statewide measures on ballots that go out to all Colorado voters in the coming days.

Proposition EE is a big change from a tobacco tax increase rejected by Colorado voters in 2016. For one thing, vaping wasn’t included four years ago, and today, many vaping products are subject only to basic sales taxes, except for higher taxes levied by some cities.

For another, this year’s proposal sets a minimum price for a pack of cigarettes, and discount cigarette companies are crying foul.

“This is a carve-out for basically one company,” said Michelle Lyng, a spokeswoman for A Bad Deal for Colorado No on EE, the group opposing the measure.

That one company is Altria, which makes Marlboros. It spent $16 million opposing the 2016 ballot measure called Amendment 72. Instead, this year, Altria spent $380,000 lobbying the legislature to shape Proposition EE. Lyng’s group believes if the minimum price of cigarettes is higher, it will disproportionately hurt smaller tobacco makers, and therefore benefit Altria.