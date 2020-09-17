I keep hearing Colorado is a “mail ballot” state. What does that really mean?

Ahead of each election, Colorado mails ballots to each registered, active voter in the state. Some registered voters may be considered “inactive,” and not get a ballot, if their local clerk has a reason to believe they no longer live at the address on their registration (for instance, maybe you've moved, and your election-related mail has been returned as undelivered).

Inactive voters have to update their registration information in order to get a mail ballot.

How do I check if I'm registered to vote in Colorado, or check that my voter information is correct?

Visit the Secretary of State’s website and enter your name, zip code, and date of birth to see your voter registration information.

You can also use this page to register to vote, update your registration, change your party affiliation, and to get a lot more information about the election.

When should I expect to get my ballot in the mail?

Clerks will start mailing out ballots on Oct. 9. While there are many concerns about hold-ups in mail delivery, the Postal Service says people should expect to receive their ballots within a week (the state has begun to mail out Blue Books — you should receive yours soon, if you haven't already).

I’m still nervous about the USPS. What if my ballot doesn’t arrive in time?

You are not required to use the ballot the state mails to you. Voter Centers will open around the state on Oct. 19, and any registered voter who has not already returned a ballot — by mail or by drop box — can go to one and vote in person there.

At Colorado voter centers, you can register to vote and vote on the same day. Just don’t then also return your mail ballot when it arrives. If you do, the system will flag that you’ve returned two ballots and you could face prosecution.

What are the different ways I can return my ballot?

When it comes to casting your vote, Colorado takes an all-of-the-above approach.

Mailing your ballot: Check the envelope to see how much postage it takes, and be sure to send it back no later than Oct. 28, to ensure it gets to your clerk’s office in time.

Dropping off your ballot: Beginning Oct. 19, Colorado will have more than 350 drop boxes available around the state for you to put your ballot in. You do need to be sure to use a box that’s in your county of residence — look for a list of ballot drop-off locations on your county clerk’s website. Some counties, like Denver, also have drive-through drop-offs, where you can hand your ballot to an election judge.