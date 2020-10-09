Coronavirus Has Accelerated Health Care Worker Burnout And It’s A ‘Reckoning We All Have To Face’

Julie Netzky, an intensive care unit nurse in Denver, can’t get away from work, even when she’s off duty.

When she was at the post office recently, she asked a man who didn’t have a mask to put one on. He got belligerent and flipped her off. Netzky decided she’d wait until he left to go in.

She told another customer: "Listen, I'm an ICU nurse. I take care of COVID patients. I've had COVID, this is really a sensitive thing for me. I can't be in that room."

“And I got back into my car afterwards and I just started bawling.”

Netzky said she and her colleagues put their lives on the line every shift at work, and it hurts “that there are people who are actively engaging in behavior that will spread this virus. And I see what that end game looks like.”

The pandemic has handed frontline providers situations they’d never dealt with before. Colorado’s coronavirus hospitalizations are climbing again to their highest levels since July, putting pressure on already-stressed health care workers.

On Oct. 7, there were 244 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. That’s up nearly 100, more than 65 percent, from a month ago. Gov. Jared Polis called the rise “alarming” at a recent news conference. He said the state was at a “critical juncture,” and needed to reverse the trend “to avoid overwhelming our hospitals.”

The website CovidExitStrategy.org listed Colorado in the first full week of October as “trending poorly” based on the number of cases over the last 14 days.

There’s “uncontrolled spread” of the virus in 23 states, including Colorado’s neighbors Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. The site reported on Oct. 8 that Colorado has 103 new cases per million. For comparison, Utah had 330 new cases per million. Only two states — Maine and Vermont — were rated “trending better.”