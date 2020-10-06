WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Coloradans On State’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
October 6, 2020
Jared Polis in face maskJared Polis in face maskDavid Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point about the increase in the state's new coronavirus cases over the past three weeks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Denver.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide a remote update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy will join the governor's briefing.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

This week sees restaurateurs scrambling to find ways to keep outdoor dining viable as the weather turns colder. On Friday, Polis highlighted a rise in hospitalizations from the coronavirus as evidence that Colorado's pandemic situation remains precarious.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.

