WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Coloradans On State’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide a remote update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy will join the governor's briefing.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

This week sees restaurateurs scrambling to find ways to keep outdoor dining viable as the weather turns colder. On Friday, Polis highlighted a rise in hospitalizations from the coronavirus as evidence that Colorado's pandemic situation remains precarious.