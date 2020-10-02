Polis Says Colorado Still Needs To Bear Down As Coronavirus ‘Does Not Pick Favorites’

Gov. Jared Polis said Friday Colorado’s pandemic situation remains precarious.

"What worries us is the trend," he said Friday during his coronavirus update.

He spotlighted hospitalizations: They were at 120 two weeks ago and are now above at 200.

“We need to really bear down now."

On Friday, the state reported 219 COVID positive patients hospitalized. That's up 48 in the past week and up 87 cases since a month ago. It's also the highest count since Aug. 2.

Still, Colorado's hospital system remains well below its capacity.

Other gauges offer some signs of improvement. The number of cases recorded for Thurs. Oct. 1, the day with the most recent data on the state’s website, the 7-day average of cases was 530 cases, 9.2 cases per 100,000 people. That’s down from a recent high of 612 cases on Sept. 26, which was an uptick likely caused in part by the Labor Day holiday. The high number for the pandemic to date in Colorado was 624 in late April.

Hospitalization numbers lag behind those for cases, so the bump up following a rise in cases is not unexpected.

Also, the positivity rate continues to stay below five percent, a threshold above which health experts regard as a danger sign. The seven-day positivity rate stood at 3.36 percent, continuing a slight downward trend over the last week.

The leading source of outbreaks continues to be educational settings. Eight outbreaks out of 19 total were reported at schools, camps or daycares for the week of Sept. 27.