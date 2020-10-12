Amendment 76: Citizenship Qualification Of Voters, Explained

CPR default avatarCPR default avatar
By Colorado Public Radio Staff
October 12, 2020

Amendment 76 would change the language in the state constitution to explicitly states that only U.S. citizens can vote in elections.

A 55 percent majority of the vote is required for the amendment to pass.

Colorado's constitution currently says that “every citizen” may vote — the amendment would change it to say that “only citizens” may vote.

Non-citizen voting is not currently allowed in any state or federal election.

Supporters argue that the language needs strengthening and point to a handful of cities in other states that allow non-citizens to vote in some local elections. For example, non-citizens have been allowed to vote in San Francisco school board races since 2018. Joe Stengel, the registered agent for Initiative 76, has claimed, without providing any evidence, that non-citizens already are voting in Colorado, despite the existing laws.

Opponents say this would accomplish little in practice. Some Democrats complain the effort is a distraction or a way to draw conservatives to the polls in 2020. Additionally, Mark Grueskin, a top elections attorney for Democrats and left-leaning causes, has said that the phrasing of Initiative 76 wouldn’t actually stop a city from allowing non-citizen voting.

2020 Voter Guide Navigation

🏠 Back 2 Guide
👤 Candidates
📜 Amendments
📄 Propositions

Latest Stories