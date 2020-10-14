‘We Don’t Want Other People to Suffer’: JBS Families Wait, Fight And Hope For Accountability

On Saturday, March 20, Saul Sanchez, 78, woke up and went into work for an extra shift at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley.

He was unusually tired and had gone to bed the night before without eating, but Sanchez had worked on the plant's fabrication line for 30 years and wasn’t one to miss a shift.

It would be the last shift of his life.

“He probably wasn’t even feeling better,” said Sanchez’s daughter, Beatriz Rangle, 53. "He just went to work because that's him. He's very responsible, very committed."

As he sliced meat on the line that day, the coronavirus was wreaking havoc on his lungs. Sanchez wound up in the hospital two days later and by the end of the week was put on a ventilator. He died on April 7.

Sanchez was just one of six of the plant’s workers who died of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic, among 291 JBS workers who were infected. But despite the well-documented incidence of COVID-19 within the plant, JBS has denied that some of the worker’s infections were work-related. Via a third-party claims administrator, the company has rejected the worker’s compensation claim from Sanchez’s widow and other JBS workers.

"The worker’s compensation claim denials were issued by our third-party claims administrator consistent with the Colorado Workers’ Compensation Act,” Nikki Richardson, a spokesperson for JBS said via email. In response to other questions she added, “We don’t comment on active legal proceedings."

At least three families are bringing their cases to court, according to lawyers contacted for this story. Money for medical bills, funeral costs and lost salaries are on the line in the cases, but for the families, the court challenge is also about seeking accountability for JBS.

"It's been a huge learning curve for our family and I never thought we'd be put in this position,” said Rangle, through tears, “But we don't want other people to suffer the same thing my dad did. That’s what my dad would have wanted us to do, to keep protecting the people he worked with.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A union billboard memorial to workers from the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley who have died from COVID-19.

Accusations of negligence at JBS

Alfredo Hernandez, 55, started at the JBS plant around the same time Sanchez did. He worked as a janitor in the JBS cafeteria and had close contact with people from across the entire plant. In early March he started to hear about friends at work getting sick. He saw people with coughs or that seemed tired. He said that the company put bottles of hand sanitizer near the doors, but no one told them why.

“I have friends that got sick, but not really sick, and they kept coming to work,” he said in Spanish. “People were scared but they came because they had to. No one felt safe, but everyone has to work to take care of their family.”

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 Hernandez struggled to breathe. He’s lived with an oxygen tube since March and still struggles to walk without feeling faint. At night, he feels as though mosquitoes are biting his face, but no bugs ever appear in the bug zapper he had his wife put in their bedroom.

“I just feel scared any time I try to do anything,” he said in Spanish. “I don’t know, it’s like I’ve lost confidence in everything.”