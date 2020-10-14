VOTING ROCKS: Our Guide, Resources, and Links for Election 2020

Colorado makes voting easy in our state and here's some non-partisan resources to help you get your ballot to the box or yourself to the polls with ease before 7 p.m. MT on Election Day.



With November 3rd quickly approaching, if you are someone that waits until the last minute, you are able to register and cast your vote up until the polls close. But don't wait because there's A LOT on the ballot this year in addition to the presidential election and Colorado Public Radio wants to help you make sense of it all.



The first step to voting, is making sure you are registered. Check your voter registration on Headcount.



Now it is time to research. The Colorado Voter's Guide to the 2020 Election outlines each candidate, amendment, and proposition on the ballot.



Additionally, CPR News' overall 2020 Elections tab provides the latest coverage and any breaking news that may arise.

And in the spirit of the season, here's some songs by artists we play with themes of voting and elections-