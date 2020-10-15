As Colorado’s Cameron Peak Fire Grows, No Evacuations Are Expected For Fort Collins

One day after the Cameron Peak fire became the largest ever on record in Colorado, crews are focused on limiting its growth to the east and protecting structures in Larimer County.

The blaze is not currently threatening Fort Collins, according to Larimer County spokesman Jered Kramer.

"I don't want to get predictive of fire behavior, but the terrain difference and fuel difference between the mountains and the urban corridor is very distinct," said Kramer.

"So citizens may be alarmed. But at this point, I haven't heard any discussion of any consideration of issuing evacuation orders to the urban corridor."

The blaze has burned 164,140 acres since it started in mid-August and is now 56 percent contained. More than 1,000 people are currently working to fight it.

The fire grew by nearly 30,000 acres on Wednesday, largely due to winds that got up to 70 mph. The flames spread east down in areas along Buckhorn Road to County Road 27.

The rapid expansion prompted more evacuations and pre-evacuation orders. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place between the Poudre and Big Thompson canyons.

The land's topography along with the dry, warm weather and high winds made for ideal conditions for growth Wednesday, according to fire officials. Thursday's forecast calls for more warm and dry conditions with wind gusts up to 40 mph, which could cause the fire to grow even more.

Firefighters expect more fire engines from across the state to arrive. That will help them protect buildings and utility structures, said Michelle Kelly, a spokeswoman with the incident team. She added that crews also plan to use aircraft Thursday with winds expected to be less intense.

The Cameron Peak fire is now officially the biggest in state history and has far eclipsed the previous record holder, the Pine Gulch fire. That blaze, which started earlier this summer, burned more than 139,000 acres north of Grand Junction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.