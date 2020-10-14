Cameron Peak Fire Spreads Quickly Into More Populated Areas
The Cameron Peak fire that’s been burning west of Fort Collins and north of Estes Park for a month exploded Wednesday afternoon with high winds and dry conditions.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office placed mandatory evacuation orders for at least five communities west of Fort Collins, including Lory State Park, Masonville and Redstone Canyon. Several other communities are under voluntary orders.
The Sheriff's Office is working with people who have been evacuated because of the Cameron Peak fire, said Jared Kramer, a spokesman with the office.
"We go to every residence, knock on the door — try to make contact with anybody who is there,” Kramer said. “If they choose not to leave then we don’t physically force them out but at a certain point we can’t get back in to get them out.”
The evacuated communities are about 10 to 30 miles south and west of Fort Collins.
Near 70 mph wind gusts blew over the area Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon, said Russell Danielson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
“The wind coming from the west and pushed the fire toward the east quite rapidly today,” Danielson said. “It has moved anywhere from 11 to 15 miles eastward, which is pretty remarkable.”
The massive plume of smoke covered the northern Front Range on Wednesday, and the strong winds carried it all the way to Iowa.
A cold front Wednesday night and into Thursday will help firefighting conditions slightly but might not have much impact. Danielson predicts 30- to 35 mile-per-hour wind gusts Thursday.
Low relative humidity, high temperatures and wind are expected to return Friday and Saturday.
Those winds and abnormally dry conditions have helped the fire quickly spread toward more populated areas — like Lory State Park. Highway 34 between Loveland and Estes Park has been closed.
The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13 and had burned more than 135,000 acres as of Tuesday. The fire is the third-largest in state history.
This is a developing story and will be updated.