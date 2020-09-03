As The Flames Of Colorado’s Largest Wildfire Ever Die Down, The ‘Unglamorous’ Work Of Rebuilding Begins

But this unglamorous work will help shape this area for years to come. While there are not many homes near the fire line, ranchers run their cattle through this shrubby backcountry, and it’s popular with hunters.

“The value of hunting up here on Douglas Pass is so important to people,” said Christopher Joyner, a public information officer for the fire who has also hunted here himself. “It’s an area a lot of people seek out.”

He was pleased to see crews have worked hard to save key elements of the ecosystem, like the many cottonwoods that still stand green just on the other side of the fire line.

Stina Sieg/CPR News Christopher Joyner is a public information officer for the Pine Gulch fire and used to live in nearby Grand Junction. He says the fire has burned through areas of rough backcountry popular with hunters — some spots he's hunted himself.

“And the way they cut this line in here to preserve that is so awesome. It speaks a lot to the firefighters and the value they place on what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s not just stopping the fire. It’s also not destroying important resources like this while they’re doing it.”

While Joyner knows it can be painful to see the fire’s charred path, that’s not the end of the story.

“It does look very devastating now,” he said. “But we’ve got to understand that this is part of the natural ecosystem.” Referring to the cause of the fire, he added, “It was a lightning strike. They’ve been around since before humans.”

Now it’s humans’ job to support that ecosystem as it regrows, on a timeline of its choosing.