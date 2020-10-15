WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings, Day 4

Note: Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage of Day 4 online only. No radio coverage will be provided today.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to take the first steps toward approving Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. After the two days of questioning, the committee is scheduled to start considering the nomination Thursday morning. The meeting is a procedural formality and will be conducted ahead of a panel of law experts and advocates who will testify for and against Barrett’s nomination.

A vote by the committee isn't expected until next week. Republicans appeared undeterred and likely successful in their effort to have Barrett confirmed before the election, just three weeks away.