Second Wildfire Ignites In Boulder County, As Fires Burn Across The State

“Today is a new day and I expect it to be a day for offensive firefighting,” Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said in a Facebook post Sunday.



Dry conditions and heavy wind pushed the Calwood and Cameron Peak fires east on Saturday. The record-breaking Cameron Peak fire, which has been burning since August, grew to 203,253 acres by Sunday morning and is 62 percent contained. The Calwood fire, which ignited around midday on Saturday, grew to 8,788 acres with 5 percent containment by Sunday morning. It is the largest recorded fire in Boulder County history.



The cold front did not bring heavy precipitation, and fire officials on both fires are preparing for windy conditions Sunday. The winds are expected to push the fires generally west and northwest.

Aerial firefighting efforts on the Calwood fire were grounded in the morning due to weather, but Jennifer Bray, a communications specialist for the city of Boulder working on the fire, said crews hit the fire hard from the ground. Crews will head out to assess the damage today on both the Calwood and Cameron Peak fires, as conditions permit. Bray urged residents to stay out of the evacuation zones and refrain from flying drones near fires.

"We know it’s fun and you get great pictures, but it can impact fire fighting efforts," she said.

Firefighting efforts on the Cameron Peak fire are focused on its northeastern edge and on a spot fire near Lory State Park. In a Facebook update, Paul Delmerico, the operations section chief on the fire, said crews made good progress overnight and expect to make more Sunday as cool, wet weather slows the fire's spread.

Officials have told residents of Lyons, north of Boulder, to prepare to evacuate today. They lifted evacuations for the plains east of the foothills, where a spot fire driven by wind caught on Saturday. A map of evacuations for the Calwood fire is available here.

