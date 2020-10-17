You Can Expect More ‘Dense Smoke’ On The Front Range On Saturday

The Cameron Peak fire continues to grow on the east side. It grew about 20,000 acres between Friday and Saturday mornings. Firefighters have sprayed suppressant foam on houses in the most vulnerable areas for growth on the southeast side of the fire.

Meteorologist Avivia Braun said she expects dueling winds on Saturday. A front coming in from the northwest could intensify the fire, with sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, while winds from the northeast will push up against the foothills, which she hopes will hold the fire back a bit.

A Red Flag warning has been issued for northeastern Colorado. Strong wind, low relative humidity and warm temperatures are expected to create extreme fire behavior on Saturday.

Paul Demerico, operations sections chief, said these are unprecedented conditions, with very dry fuels combined with the weather that the area is seeing.

Firefighters expect Saturday to be difficult, as well, with similar conditions.