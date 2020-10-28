Frida Kahlo And Diego Rivera Exhibit At The Denver Art Museum Explores Mexican Modernism Movement

After throwing off Spain’s colonial hold in the 1800s and surviving a brutal revolution in the 1910s, the beginnings of a new national identity in Mexico slowly began to take root.

Decades after the dust settled, creatives, intellectuals and business leaders introduced new ideas and images from Mexico — and put them on the world stage. Industry flourished, the Mexico City-based movie business boomed and ushered in what would be known as the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

During this thriving era, a power couple, muralist Diego Rivera and painter Frida Kahlo, held court with fellow artists, politicians and famous faces. The influence of their art — and the art movement they were a part of — continues to fascinate viewers today.

This is the backdrop running through the Denver Art Museum’s new expansive look at Mexican Modernism, which opened Oct. 25. Using Kahlo and Rivera’s lives and works as a guide, their new exhibit “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism” widens the scope of the movement beyond its two most famous names.

Becky Hart, the Vicki and Kent Logan Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the museum, said the pull of Frida and Diego allows the museum to tell the stories of other Mexican artists working at the same time.

“That's how we introduce the other artists, as people who either collaborated with them or were friends and might've come to concerts or conversations at Casa Azul, Frida's home in Coyoacán,” Hart said.

Maggie Donahue/Denverite Modern reproductions of Frida Kahlo's wardrobe at the DAM, collected by Sully Bonnelly.

One of the core ideas of the show follows the formation of a national Mexican identity through art. Both Kahlo and Rivera incorporate indigenous imagery and aesthetics into their works, and in the case of Kahlo, traditional outfits into her wardrobe — a few reproductions of which also accompany the exhibit’s 20 Kahlo’s paintings and drawings and 13 of Rivera’s paintings. Some of the works on display are accompanied by cultural artifacts that inspired the artists, like a stone Olmec next to a playful photo of Kahlo holding a similar statue.

Although the exhibit opens with the somber tones of Rivera’s “Calla Lilly Vendor,” (Vendedora de Alcatraces) the works and space soon grow brighter with colorful walls displaying equally vivid works of art. On the other end of the exhibition, Kahlo’s self-portrait “Diego on My Mind” closes out the show with one last look at everything laid out before it.