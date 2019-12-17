This Is (Probably) How The Denver Art Museum Protects A Giant, Monet-Sized Exhibit From Art Thieves

You probably have heard that Denver is playing host to the most comprehensive Monet exhibition in the U.S. in more than 20 years.

You're not alone. But it's not just good-hearted art lovers who are paying attention to the arrival of the Impressionist masterworks.

“Not only is it a great art historical-type of exhibition, but it would also bring interest from, I would say, thieves," Bob Wittman said.

Wittman is a former FBI agent and has been called a “modern-day Indiana Jones” for his work in recovering stolen art. With 120 paintings on loan from about 70 lenders all over the world, the DAM’s exhibit obviously has a hefty price tag attached, and Wittman said that can attract some unsavory attention.

“Museums never want to talk about value, and the reason for that is they don’t want to give anybody any ideas,” he said.

Indeed, the Denver Art Museum declined to comment for this story out of caution. But Wittman still had an idea of the value of “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature.”

“An exhibition around the country that could have hundreds of paintings of Renoir or Monet or even Manet would be in the hundreds of millions of value," he said.

So how do museums protect against would-be art burglars? And do those thefts really look like people rappelling from the ceiling under the cover of darkness to make off with an art fortune?

As you could guess, not really.

“The heists rarely happen and they rarely happen the way they depict them in the movies,” said Steve Keller, a museum security expert in Florida who’s been protecting priceless art for more than 40 years.

Art theft is more often a crime of opportunity or an inside job, Keller said. But museums still prepare for the unlikelier movie-style heist alongside the more common crimes and threats caused unintentionally by guests.

Most of that planning happens in the design phase when security personnel play an advisory role in the exhibit layout.

“[The security people] will step in from time-to-time to say, 'This is a bottleneck as we see it,' and, 'I think that this doorway needs to be wider,' or 'The label might have a very small font, so people (could) crowd in close, blocking the view of the security people,'” Keller said. “Or the audio tour message might be too long, so people assemble in a particular location long enough that a bottleneck develops.”